On May 8, an awareness session dedicated to the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) was held at Ganja State University (GSU) with the participation of faculty and students, aiming to raise public awareness about the upcoming event.

According to Report, the session featured speeches by Gulsum Fataliyeva, Vice‑Rector for Humanitarian Affairs at GSU, Ramiz Idrisoglu, representative of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, and Eldar Rasulov, Head of Content and Media Relations at WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company.

Fataliyeva spoke about Ganja's rich history, culture, and stages of development.

Idrisoglu, in turn, emphasized that the theme of WUF13 – Housing for All: Safe, Resilient Cities and Human Settlements – reflects Azerbaijan's active role in shaping the global urban agenda. He highlighted Azerbaijan's membership in the UN‑Habitat Executive Board, its co‑chairmanship of the Open Intergovernmental Working Group on Adequate Housing for All, and its contributions to international guidelines on human‑centered smart cities. He also underlined the large‑scale reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories.

Meanwhile, Rasulov invited teachers and students to participate in WUF13, noting that the program has already been announced and is accessible at www.wuf13.az. He stressed that participants can join both in‑person and online.

The WUF13 Festival will continue at 18:00 (GMT+4) with a public outdoor program.