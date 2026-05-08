Iran seizes oil tanker
Energy
- 08 May, 2026
- 14:45
Iran's Navy has seized the oil tanker Ocean Koi, Report informs via Iranian media.
According to the information, the vessel was intercepted during what Iranian authorities described as a special operation aimed at preventing "damage to Iran's interests."
Iranian media have not provided further details regarding the incident.
According to data from MarineTraffic, the Barbados-flagged tanker Ocean Koi was last located in the Gulf of Oman.
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