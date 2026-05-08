Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Iran seizes oil tanker

    Energy
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 14:45
    Iran seizes oil tanker

    Iran's Navy has seized the oil tanker Ocean Koi, Report informs via Iranian media.

    According to the information, the vessel was intercepted during what Iranian authorities described as a special operation aimed at preventing "damage to Iran's interests."

    Iranian media have not provided further details regarding the incident.

    According to data from MarineTraffic, the Barbados-flagged tanker Ocean Koi was last located in the Gulf of Oman.

    Escalation in Middle East oil tanker
    İran neft tankerini saxlayıb
    Иран захватил нефтяной танкер

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