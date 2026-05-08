Azerbaijan, Belarus preparing to launch joint production of mixed fertilizers in Sumgait

A joint Azerbaijani-Belarusian project to produce mixed fertilizers is in the final stages of preparation for launch, Tural Hajili, deputy executive director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), said at the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange's "Open Dialogue with Business" seminar in Baku, Report informs.

Hajili noted that bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Belarus increased by 11% in the first quarter of 2026.

"Preparations are currently underway to establish a joint production of mixed fertilizers, which will soon be implemented in Sumgait. This project will have a significant impact on mutual trade turnover and will also be aimed at exporting products to third countries. Furthermore, detailed development of other joint initiatives is ongoing," Hajili stated.