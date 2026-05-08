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    Azercosmos joins international DIFI Consortium

    ICT
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 13:57
    Azercosmos joins international DIFI Consortium

    The Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos) has become a member of the international Digital Intermediate Frequency Interoperability (DIFI) Consortium, Report informs, citing Azercosmos.

    The consortium works to enhance interoperability across satellite communication systems and platforms, promote the digitalization of satellite control centers, develop open standards, and advance next‑generation satellite communication solutions. Its members include leading global satellite operators, technology companies, and industry participants.

    This new membership will strengthen Azercosmos' efforts to promote innovative and sustainable digital infrastructure, supporting Azerbaijan's strategic initiatives in digital transformation and technological development.

    By joining the consortium, Azercosmos gains the opportunity to participate in technical working groups, contribute to the formation of industry standards, and expand international cooperation within the global satellite communications ecosystem. Membership also provides access to new commercial opportunities, professional training, and internationally recognized software and regulatory approaches.

    Azercosmos is already an active member of several international organizations, including the World Teleport Association (WTA), the Islamic Network on Space Sciences and Technologies (ISNET), the Global Satellite Operators Association (GSOA), and the International Astronautical Federation (IAF).

    Azercosmos Azerbaijan
    "Azərkosmos" DIFI Konsorsiumuna üzv olub
    "Азеркосмос" присоединился к консорциуму DIFI

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