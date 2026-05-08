Alparslan Bayraktar: Türkiye has exemplary energy cooperation with Azerbaijan

Türkiye has exemplary energy cooperation with Azerbaijan, Turkish Minister of Energy Alparslan Bayraktar said in his statement to journalists at the 5th SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition held in Istanbul, Report informs.

According to him, cooperation with Azerbaijan has contributed not only to Türkiye's but to the entire region's natural gas markets:

"We are carrying out very important projects through natural gas and oil pipelines. Today, as two brotherly countries, we are also making a very significant contribution to the global oil sector. Therefore, we have exemplary energy cooperation with Azerbaijan. This is a very important cooperation that contributes not only to the cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, but to the region as a whole and to the global oil and natural gas markets in general, both in terms of energy supply and prices. God willing, we will continue this."