Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan to apply new livestock subsidy models

    AIC
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 14:15
    Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan to apply new livestock subsidy models

    New subsidy models will be introduced in Azerbaijan's livestock sector, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture Zaur Aliyev, speaking at the International Forum of Agronomists in Baku, organized under the framework of public‑private partnership, Report informs.

    Aliyev noted that the dominance of extensive farming models negatively affects productivity: "Livestock farming is largely based on small‑scale extensive models. In cattle breeding, local breeds with lower milk productivity compared to other breeds hold a significant share."

    He explained that under the new state program, subsidies will be directed toward production output: "Support models will focus more on product subsidies, aiming to increase the volume of industry‑oriented production. Initially, this includes milk and, depending on demand, meat. Subsidies to increase the number of breeding animals are also under serious discussion and planned for implementation."

    The deputy minister emphasized that investment support will be doubled: "Capital investment support will cover equipment discounts and assistance for imported or locally bred pedigree heifers, with volumes planned at twice the current level. In small ruminant farming, semi‑intensive models, pasture restoration, and drinking water supply will be promoted through new incentive tools."

    Agricultural sector livestock international forum Zaur Aliyev Ministry of Agriculture
    Nazir müavini: "Heyvandarlıqda yeni subsidiya modelləri tətbiq ediləcək"
    Минсельхоз: Новые субсидии в животноводстве нацелят на рост производства молока и мяса

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