Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Ilgar Hasanov: Azerbaijan aligns domestic production with global standards

    Business
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 15:05
    Ilgar Hasanov: Azerbaijan aligns domestic production with global standards

    Azerbaijan is implementing projects to align domestically manufactured products with international standards, Ilgar Hasanov, Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control, stated during a media training event dedicated to World Standards Day, Report informs.

    Hasanov highlighted that government institutions and businesses are actively involved in implementing standards.

    "There is particularly strong interest in the ISO 9001 Quality Management System standard. At the same time, standards related to sustainable development, occupational safety, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence are becoming increasingly popular," he said.

    The deputy chairman added that a pilot project is planned jointly with the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) under the Ministry of Economy in industrial parks.

    "We organize on-site visits to manufacturing enterprises in industrial parks, familiarize ourselves with production processes, and assess whether locally produced goods comply with the mandatory requirements and standards of potential export markets. Our goal is to provide the necessary standardization support to ensure local products can enter foreign markets without barriers," Hasanov noted.

    According to him, the next phase envisages gradual visits to manufacturing enterprises across the country, providing entrepreneurs with comprehensive information on standardization, metrology, and quality infrastructure, as well as conducting relevant assessments.

    Ilgar Hasanov State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control domestic production international standards
    İlqar Həsənov: "Yerli məhsullar beynəlxalq standartlara uyğunlaşdırılır"
    В Азербайджане оценивают соответствие отечественной продукции международным стандартам
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    15:23
    Latvia congratulates Azerbaijan on anniversary of restoration of its independence
    Foreign policy
    15:00
    Egypt says ready to give Saudi Arabia necessary support amid Houthi conflict
    Other countries
    14:38
    Video
    National Library of Belarus building illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag
    Foreign policy
    14:19
    Iran has not attacked any country over past two centuries, Pezeshkian says
    Region
    13:58
    Dutch Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day
    Foreign policy
    13:55
    Iran says it has taken measures against 'Mother of All Bombs'
    Region
    13:03
    Iranian parliament approves Mehrdad Akhlaqi Ketabchi as defense minister
    Region
    12:47
    Azerbaijan weather forecast for October 19
    Ecology
    12:18
    OTS Secretary General congratulates Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed