Ilgar Hasanov: Azerbaijan aligns domestic production with global standards

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Azerbaijan is implementing projects to align domestically manufactured products with international standards, Ilgar Hasanov, Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control, stated during a media training event dedicated to World Standards Day, Report informs.

Hasanov highlighted that government institutions and businesses are actively involved in implementing standards.

"There is particularly strong interest in the ISO 9001 Quality Management System standard. At the same time, standards related to sustainable development, occupational safety, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence are becoming increasingly popular," he said.

The deputy chairman added that a pilot project is planned jointly with the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) under the Ministry of Economy in industrial parks.

"We organize on-site visits to manufacturing enterprises in industrial parks, familiarize ourselves with production processes, and assess whether locally produced goods comply with the mandatory requirements and standards of potential export markets. Our goal is to provide the necessary standardization support to ensure local products can enter foreign markets without barriers," Hasanov noted.

According to him, the next phase envisages gradual visits to manufacturing enterprises across the country, providing entrepreneurs with comprehensive information on standardization, metrology, and quality infrastructure, as well as conducting relevant assessments.