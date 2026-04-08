Kazakh delegation visits Alley of Martyrs and Victory Park
Foreign policy
- 08 April, 2026
- 13:27
Yermek Kosherbayev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Nurlan Sauranbayev, Minister of Transport, visited the Alley of Martyrs, Report informs.
The officials commemorated the Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity, placing flowers at their graves. They also laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.
They then viewed a panoramic vista of Baku and were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the city's redevelopment projects.
The officials also visited Victory Park, where they laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.
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