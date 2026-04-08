China's foreign ​ministry said on Wednesday ‌that Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed during peace ​talks in Urumqi ​to explore a comprehensive solution ⁠to the conflict ​that broke out between ​the two countries last October, Report informs via Reuters.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning ​told a daily ​press briefing that both countries ‌agreed ⁠at the meetings in China not to take actions that ​would escalate ​or ⁠complicate the situation.

Mao added that ​China would continue ​to ⁠communicate with both countries and provide a ⁠platform ​for dialogue.