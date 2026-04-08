China: Afghanistan, Pakistan to seek comprehensive peace solution in talks
Other countries
- 08 April, 2026
- 12:54
China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed during peace talks in Urumqi to explore a comprehensive solution to the conflict that broke out between the two countries last October, Report informs via Reuters.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily press briefing that both countries agreed at the meetings in China not to take actions that would escalate or complicate the situation.
Mao added that China would continue to communicate with both countries and provide a platform for dialogue.
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