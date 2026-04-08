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    Azerbaijani delegation participates in African Urban Forum

    Infrastructure
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 12:44
    Azerbaijani delegation participates in African Urban Forum

    A delegation led by Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and National Coordinator of WUF13, is participating in the Second African Urban Forum (AUF2) held in Nairobi, Kenya, Report informs, referring to the State Committee.

    The forum, hosted by the Government of Kenya with the support of the African Union, will run until April 10. This year's theme is "Adequate Housing for All: Advancing Socio-Economic and Environmental Transformation towards the Realization of Agenda 2063." The event is considered one of the region's key platforms for discussing urban planning and sustainable urban development.

    Within the framework of the forum, the delegation is scheduled to participate in high-level meetings and thematic sessions. In line with the agenda, the head of the delegation, Anar Guliyev, will deliver a statement in his capacity as Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Working Group for 2025–2026 on the UN-Habitat Assembly resolution "Affordable Housing for All."

    During the visit to Kenya, the Committee Chairman will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with heads of delegations from other countries and representatives of international organizations. In addition to discussing current issues, information will be presented on preparations for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku from May 17 to 22 this year. Furthermore, a separate briefing will be organized for African media representatives, and a WUF13 exhibition stand will be set up at the forum venue.

    The event is also attended by Sultan Hajiyev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kenya and Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Nairobi; Aygun Aliyeva, Chairperson of the Board of the Agency for State Support to NGOs; as well as representatives of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture.

    African Urban Forum State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan nümayəndə heyəti Afrika Şəhərsalma Forumunda iştirak edir
    Азербайджанская делегация участвует в AUF2 в Найроби

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