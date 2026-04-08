Iraq reopens airspace after weeks of disruption linked to regional tensions

Iraq has reopened its airspace to civil aviation after an improvement in security conditions, allowing flights to resume across one of the region's key air corridors, Report informs via Gulf News.

The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority said on Wednesday that all civil flights, including overflights, departures and arrivals at Iraqi airports, would be permitted to resume in line with approved regulations and safety procedures.

The authority said it remains fully committed to applying the highest aviation safety and security standards in coordination with relevant international organisations to ensure the smooth and efficient movement of air traffic.

The move comes as airlines across the region cautiously adjust operations following the implementation of a two-week ceasefire linked to the Iran conflict, with some major air routes gradually reopening after weeks of disruption.

Iraq was among the first countries to announce the reopening of its airspace, signalling a gradual recovery of aviation activity in one of the Middle East's most strategically important flight corridors after closures linked to recent military escalation.