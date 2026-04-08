Azerbaijan–Latvia Intergovernmental Commission to convene next week in Shusha – EXCLUSIVE

The Intergovernmental Commission on economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia will convene on April 15 in the city of Shusha, the Agriculture Ministry of Latvia told Report.

The ministry noted that on April 14, meetings will be held in Baku between the co-chair of the commission, Minister of Agriculture of Latvia Armands Krauze, and Azerbaijani officials.

"Minister Krauze will arrive in Azerbaijan next week. On Tuesday, April 14, he will hold bilateral meetings in Baku with your prime minister (Ali Asadov – ed.), minister of economy (Mikayil Jabbarov – ed.), and other officials. The meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission will be held in Shusha on Wednesday, April 15," the ministry said.