Yalchin Rafiyev meets Gambian officials to discuss WUF13

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev met with Alieu Loum, Chief of Staff to the President of Republic of The Gambia, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Gambia, built on mutual respect and solidarity. Attention was drawn to the importance of strengthening existing cooperation in areas of mutual interest and identifying new directions for collaboration.

Rafiyev also met with Rohey Malick Lowe, Mayor of Banjul. The meeting focused on issues related to the upcoming 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which Azerbaijan will host, as well as possible avenues for cooperation in the humanitarian field.