Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Yalchin Rafiyev meets Gambian officials to discuss WUF13

    Foreign policy
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 13:38
    Yalchin Rafiyev meets Gambian officials to discuss WUF13

    Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev met with Alieu Loum, Chief of Staff to the President of Republic of The Gambia, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

    The sides expressed satisfaction with the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Gambia, built on mutual respect and solidarity. Attention was drawn to the importance of strengthening existing cooperation in areas of mutual interest and identifying new directions for collaboration.

    Rafiyev also met with Rohey Malick Lowe, Mayor of Banjul. The meeting focused on issues related to the upcoming 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which Azerbaijan will host, as well as possible avenues for cooperation in the humanitarian field.

    Yalchin Rafiyev meets Gambian officials to discuss WUF13
    Yalchin Rafiyev meets Gambian officials to discuss WUF13
    Yalchin Rafiyev meets Gambian officials to discuss WUF13
    Yalchin Rafiyev meets Gambian officials to discuss WUF13
    Yalchin Rafiyev meets Gambian officials to discuss WUF13

    World Urban Forum (WUF13) Yalchin Rafiyev Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Gambia
    Photo
    Yalçın Rəfiyev Qambiya rəsmiləri ilə WUF13-ü müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Ялчын Рафиев обсудил с официальными лицами Гамбии предстоящий форум WUF13

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