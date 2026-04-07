Israel strikes nitric acid facility in Iran

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has carried out an airstrike on an Iranian petrochemical facility in Shiraz where nitric acid was being produced.

According to Report, the IDF stated:

"The IDF struck a petrochemical facility in Shiraz - one of the last remaining sites used for producing key chemical components for explosives and materials used in ballistic missile development."

The Israeli military noted that the facility produced nitric acid, a substance used in the manufacture of explosives and other materials relevant to missile production.

The targeted facility was among the few remaining sites in Iran involved in the production of critical chemical components for the country's missile program, following previous strikes on other petrochemical complexes.

The operation also included strikes on other sites related to ballistic missiles in Iran, which had been used to carry out attacks against Israel.

For context, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28, which resulted in the deaths of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior officials. In response, Iran has been striking targets in Israel as well as facilities in countries hosting U.S. and allied military bases, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.