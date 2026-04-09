Over 1,000 homes flooded in Dagestan after heavy rains
Region
- 09 April, 2026
- 16:54
More than 1,000 homes have been flooded in eight settlements of Dagestan, Russia, following heavy rains, according to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, Report informs via local media outlets.
"As a result of heavy rainfall in Dagestan, 1,091 residential houses, 1,146 household plots, and 70 road sections are currently under water," the ministry said.
To prevent the situation from worsening, continuous monitoring of hydrological conditions is being carried out, and water drainage operations are being conducted.
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