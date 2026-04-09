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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Over 1,000 homes flooded in Dagestan after heavy rains

    Region
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 16:54
    Over 1,000 homes flooded in Dagestan after heavy rains

    More than 1,000 homes have been flooded in eight settlements of Dagestan, Russia, following heavy rains, according to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, Report informs via local media outlets.

    "As a result of heavy rainfall in Dagestan, 1,091 residential houses, 1,146 household plots, and 70 road sections are currently under water," the ministry said.

    To prevent the situation from worsening, continuous monitoring of hydrological conditions is being carried out, and water drainage operations are being conducted.

    Floods heavy rains Dagestan Russia
    Dağıstanda leysan yağışları səbəbindən mindən çox ev su altında qalmaqdadır
    МЧС РФ: В Дагестане из-за ливней остаются подтопленными свыше 1 тыс. домов

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