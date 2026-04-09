Azerbaijan to create colocation and shared use mechanisms in telecommunication

The legal framework will be strengthened in Azerbaijan regarding the placement of networks in infrastructure facilities, creation of colocation and shared use mechanisms, as well as ensuring equal access to state-owned infrastructure facilities for the purpose of expanding telecommunication services, Report learned.

A new legal framework will be established to clarify the powers of bodies that carry out regulation and oversight in the field of quality and reliable provision of internet telecommunication services.

In this regard, the preparation and coordination of draft normative legal acts is envisaged.

Additionally, the implementation of preventive (ex-ante) regulatory mechanisms is planned to ensure a healthy competitive environment in the telecommunications market. Within this framework, market analyses will be conducted, suppliers with significant market influence will be identified, and corresponding regulatory obligations will be imposed on them.

Furthermore, the improvement of normative legal acts is envisaged regarding ensuring mutual interconnection between telecommunication operators, as well as expanding access to active and physical (passive) infrastructure, including last-mile network.

The aforementioned measures are planned to be implemented in stages by the end of this year by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Information Communication Technologies Agency, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of Economy.