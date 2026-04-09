Over 360 people deported from Azerbaijan in Q1 2026
Domestic policy
- 09 April, 2026
- 16:54
In January-March 2026, 367 people were deported from Azerbaijan, the State Migration Service told Report.
In addition, 75 people were readmitted from Europe to Azerbaijan in March.
In total, during the first quarter, the number of persons readmitted from Europe to Azerbaijan was 154 (38 in January, 41 in February).
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