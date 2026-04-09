Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Over 360 people deported from Azerbaijan in Q1 2026

    Domestic policy
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 16:54
    Over 360 people deported from Azerbaijan in Q1 2026

    In January-March 2026, 367 people were deported from Azerbaijan, the State Migration Service told Report.

    In addition, 75 people were readmitted from Europe to Azerbaijan in March.

    In total, during the first quarter, the number of persons readmitted from Europe to Azerbaijan was 154 (38 in January, 41 in February).

    Azerbaijan State Migration Service deportation
    Bu ilin birinci rübündə 367 nəfər Azərbaycandan deportasiya edilib
    Из Азербайджана депортированы 367 человек в I квартале

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