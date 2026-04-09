Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Iran demands that ceasefire be enshrined in UN Security Council resolution

    Region
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 17:09
    Iran demands that ceasefire be enshrined in UN Security Council resolution

    Iran demands that the ceasefire be enshrined in a UN Security Council resolution, a high-ranking Iranian source told TASS ahead of the talks in Islamabad.

    "If the ceasefire is not enshrined in a UN Security Council resolution based on the conditions we have put forward, we are fully prepared to resume combat operations against the US and Israel - as we have done over the past 40 days and with even greater intensity," the source stated.

    UN Security Council US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    İranın tələbi: Şərtlərimiz qəbul edilməsə, döyüş əməliyyatlarını intensivliklə bərpa edəcəyik
    Иран настаивает на закреплении прекращения войны резолюцией Совбеза ООН

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