Iran demands that ceasefire be enshrined in UN Security Council resolution
Region
- 09 April, 2026
- 17:09
Iran demands that the ceasefire be enshrined in a UN Security Council resolution, a high-ranking Iranian source told TASS ahead of the talks in Islamabad.
"If the ceasefire is not enshrined in a UN Security Council resolution based on the conditions we have put forward, we are fully prepared to resume combat operations against the US and Israel - as we have done over the past 40 days and with even greater intensity," the source stated.
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