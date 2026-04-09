Iran limits Strait of Hormuz traffic to 15 ships per day
Region
- 09 April, 2026
- 16:52
Under the ceasefire agreement, Iran will allow no more than 15 ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz each day.
According to Report, a source told TASS that the movement of vessels "depends strictly on Iran's approval and compliance with a specific protocol." The rules are being monitored by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and authorities have informed regional parties of the new regulations. The source added that there will be no return to pre-war conditions.
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