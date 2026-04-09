Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Iran limits Strait of Hormuz traffic to 15 ships per day

    Region
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 16:52
    Iran limits Strait of Hormuz traffic to 15 ships per day

    Under the ceasefire agreement, Iran will allow no more than 15 ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz each day.

    According to Report, a source told TASS that the movement of vessels "depends strictly on Iran's approval and compliance with a specific protocol." The rules are being monitored by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and authorities have informed regional parties of the new regulations. The source added that there will be no return to pre-war conditions.

    Strait of Hormuz US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    İran Hörmüz boğazında sutkada 15 gəmi limiti tətbiq edəcək
    Иран будет пропускать через Ормузский пролив не более 15 судов в день

    Latest News

    17:56

    Media: Iran–US talks may take place on April 11

    Other countries
    17:54
    Photo

    Kazakhstan's deputy minister visits Report News Agency

    Media
    17:53

    Settlements in Azerbaijan's Khojavand provided with telecommunication services

    ICT
    17:43
    Photo

    SOCAR discusses expanding relations with ITOCHU Corporation

    Energy
    17:39
    Photo

    Exhibition dedicated to Ukrainian war refugees in Lithuania opens in Baku

    Foreign policy
    17:38

    Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs hope Islamabad talks will yield positive results

    Foreign policy
    17:36
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Belarus discuss expanding tourist exchanges

    Tourism
    17:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, US company discuss prospects for advancing AI infrastructure

    Economy
    17:25

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates orthodox christian community of Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed