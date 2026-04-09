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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Albanian FM: Energy sector remains pillar of partnership with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 16:34
    Albanian FM: Energy sector remains pillar of partnership with Azerbaijan

    Albania's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Ferit Hoxha, discussed cooperation in the energy sector with Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Albania, Anar Huseynov, Report informs.

    As part of their meeting, the sides also focused on ways to intensify political dialogue.

    They also expressed commitment to strengthening bilateral relations based on common interests.

    "Our embassies in Tirana and Baku mark an important stage that gave new momentum to our relations. We welcomed this progress and emphasized the importance of continuing regular high‑level contacts," the minister added.

    Hoxha stressed that the energy sector remains one of the main pillars of partnership, providing tangible benefits for regional energy security and sustainable development.

    "At the same time, we identified strong potential for expanding cooperation in coordination, trade, tourism, and cultural exchange. We underlined the importance of continued coordination on regional and international platforms, as well as building practical partnerships that bring our countries and peoples closer together," he said.

    energy sector partnership Anar Huseynov Albania Azerbaijan
    Albaniyanın XİN rəhbəri: Enerji sektoru Azərbaycanla tərəfdaşlığın əsas sütunlarından biri olaraq qalır
    Глава МИД Албании: Энергетика остается одним из главных столпов партнерства с Азербайджаном

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