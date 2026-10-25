Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Republic Day

    Foreign policy
    • 25 October, 2026
    • 15:08
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Republic Day

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Report informs.

    "Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, the people of your brotherly country on the national holiday of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Republic Day, and convey my best wishes.

    Today, as a result of the deliberate policy pursued under your leadership, the Republic of Kazakhstan has achieved comprehensive development, made progress in all spheres, strengthened its economic potential, and gained considerable prestige on the international stage. As a brotherly country, we sincerely rejoice in Kazakhstan's year-after-year progress and its continued achievements.

    Our regular mutual visits, meetings, and active dialogue at the highest level play an important role in accelerating the development of our bilateral relations, strengthening our strategic partnership and alliance, and enriching them with new content. I highly appreciate your recent visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the 7th CICA Summit.

    I am confident that Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan intergovernmental relations, drawing strength from our rich moral values and the brotherhood of our peoples, will continue to develop steadily and grow stronger through our joint efforts.

    On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your responsible state activities, and the brotherly people of Kazakhstan lasting peace, well-being, and prosperity," reads the letter.

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