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    Snow falls in Nakhchivan's high mountain areas

    Ecology
    • 25 October, 2026
    • 14:36
    Snow falls in Nakhchivan's high mountain areas

    Snow has fallen in the high mountain areas of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    Report's local bureau informs that snowfall was observed in the highlands of Shahbuz district, around Nurgut village in Ordubad district, and on the Goygol and Gamigayirma peaks.

    Snow also fell in the Paraghachay area, in Safar Valley at an altitude of 3,500 metres, and on Gapijig peak.

    Weather forecast snow Nakhchivan
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    Naxçıvanın yüksək dağlıq ərazilərinə qar yağıb
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