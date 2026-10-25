Snow falls in Nakhchivan's high mountain areas
Ecology
- 25 October, 2026
- 14:36
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Snow has fallen in the high mountain areas of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
Report's local bureau informs that snowfall was observed in the highlands of Shahbuz district, around Nurgut village in Ordubad district, and on the Goygol and Gamigayirma peaks.
Snow also fell in the Paraghachay area, in Safar Valley at an altitude of 3,500 metres, and on Gapijig peak.
Latest News
14:36
Photo
Snow falls in Nakhchivan's high mountain areasEcology
14:06
Photo
Azerbaijan beats Andorra 1–0 at U-15 World Cup in BakuTeam sports
13:28
Japan's coalition opens talks on constitutional status of armed forcesOther countries
12:46
Azerbaijan weather forecast for October 26Ecology
12:35
French Polynesia representative says Baku visit aims to support playersTeam sports
12:24
Serbia begins voting in snap parliamentary electionsOther countries
11:51
Baku U-15 tournament offers valuable experience for New CaledoniaTeam sports
11:46
Photo
Fans rally for New Caledonia and French Polynesia at Hovsan complexFootball
11:05
Photo
Video
Baku hosts show of support for New Caledonia and French Polynesia U-15 playersTeam sports