128 arrested after night of unrest and looting in Barcelona

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Protesters threw stones and other heavy objects at officers, whilst several groups erected barricades, set fire to rubbish bins and smashed shop windows, Report informs via Euronews.

Barcelona city centre saw a night of chaos on Saturday as groups of young people clashed with police and shops were looted.

The unrest, which began late in the afternoon around the Plaça de Catalunya, led to 128 arrests, roughly a quarter of them minors, according to authorities. Fifteen police officers were also injured during the night.

The gathering, promoted on social media under the slogan "Instituts Indignats," aimed to bring the French youth movement "Lycéens Indignés" to the Catalan capital.

At its peak, the demonstration drew around 600 people, per Spanish media reports.

The disturbances started at around 6 pm (GMT+1), when several groups of young people, many dressed in black and wearing hoods, began vandalising street furniture. Riot police then moved in, prompting demonstrators to scatter through the adjoining streets, where clashes continued.

Protesters threw stones and other heavy objects at officers, whilst several groups erected barricades, set fire to rubbish bins and smashed shop windows. Police responded with charges to disperse participants as they worked to regain control of the area.

According to La Vanguardia, around 14 shops were looted. Clashes also caused damage to motorbikes, bicycles and bus shelters.

The violence forced numerous businesses to close and led the Guardia Urbana to restrict access to the Plaça de Catalunya. Train services stopping at Plaça Catalunya station were also temporarily halted.