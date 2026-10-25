Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
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    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Kazakhstan on Republic Day

    Foreign policy
    • 25 October, 2026
    • 16:00
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Kazakhstan on Republic Day

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated Kazakhstan on Republic Day, Report informs.

    "Warm congratulations and best wishes to the brotherly people and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the occasion of Kazakhstan's National Day! Azerbaijan highly values its strategic partnership with Kazakhstan and remains committed to further deepening the bonds of friendship between our two countries. Happy National Day!" the ministry wrote on X.

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Kazakhstan Republic Day
    Rəsmi Bakı: Azərbaycan Qazaxıstanla strateji tərəfdaşlığa böyük önəm verir
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Казахстан с Днем Республики
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    44 filmi

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