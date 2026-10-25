Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Kazakhstan on Republic Day
Foreign policy
- 25 October, 2026
- 16:00
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Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated Kazakhstan on Republic Day, Report informs.
"Warm congratulations and best wishes to the brotherly people and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the occasion of Kazakhstan's National Day! Azerbaijan highly values its strategic partnership with Kazakhstan and remains committed to further deepening the bonds of friendship between our two countries. Happy National Day!" the ministry wrote on X.
Rəsmi Bakı: Azərbaycan Qazaxıstanla strateji tərəfdaşlığa böyük önəm verir
МИД Азербайджана поздравил Казахстан с Днем Республики
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