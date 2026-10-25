Saudi-led arab coalition downs Houthi ballistic missile over Riyadh
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- 25 October, 2026
- 15:25
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Arab coalition forces intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel group (Houthis) toward the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh, the alliance's official spokesman, Major General Turki al-Maliki, said, Report informs.
"Air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Houthi militants toward Riyadh," the statement noted.
This was at least the third aerial target intercepted by coalition forces overnight.
Səudiyyə Ərəbistanının rəhbərlik etdiyi koalisiya Ər-Riyad üzərində PUA-nı vurub
Аравийская коалиция сбила очередной беспилотник над Эр-Риядом
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