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    Saudi-led arab coalition downs Houthi ballistic missile over Riyadh

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    • 25 October, 2026
    • 15:25
    Saudi-led arab coalition downs Houthi ballistic missile over Riyadh

    Arab coalition forces intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel group (Houthis) toward the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh, the alliance's official spokesman, Major General Turki al-Maliki, said, Report informs.

    "Air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Houthi militants toward Riyadh," the statement noted.

    This was at least the third aerial target intercepted by coalition forces overnight.

    Major General Turki Al-Maliki Escalation in Middle East Saudi Arabia Ansar Allah movement (Houthis)
    Səudiyyə Ərəbistanının rəhbərlik etdiyi koalisiya Ər-Riyad üzərində PUA-nı vurub
    Аравийская коалиция сбила очередной беспилотник над Эр-Риядом
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