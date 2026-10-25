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    Israel says Gaza strike destroyed Hamas weapons stockpile

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    • 25 October, 2026
    • 15:00
    Israel says Gaza strike destroyed Hamas weapons stockpile

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they had destroyed a Hamas weapons depot in the central Gaza Strip.

    Report informs, citing a statement from the Israeli military, that an airstrike completely destroyed the facility.

    The military said Hamas's armed wing had used the site to store various weapons, including assault rifles, launchers and rockets.

    The IDF added that they would continue taking measures to prevent Hamas from rebuilding its combat capabilities and acquiring weapons that could be used against Israeli troops.

    Hamas (Islamic Resistance Movement) Israel Defense Forces (IDF)
    İsrail ordusu Qəzza zolağında HƏMAS-ın silah anbarını məhv edib
    Израиль заявил об уничтожении склада оружия ХАМАС в секторе Газа
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