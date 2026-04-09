Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    UAE seeks further clarification on US-Iran ceasefire terms

    Other countries
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 16:10
    UAE seeks further clarification on US-Iran ceasefire terms

    The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is closely following the announcement by US President Donald Trump regarding the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, and is seeking further clarification on the agreement's provisions to ensure Iran's full commitment to an immediate cessation of all hostilities in the region and the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the UAE Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Report informs.

    In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) underscored that the unprovoked Iranian attacks targeting infrastructure, energy facilities, and civilian sites over the past 40 days – which included 2,819 ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones – and the resulting loss of life and property damage, necessitate a firm position, including ensuring that Iran is held accountable and fully liable for damages and reparations.

    The ministry emphasized the need for a comprehensive and sustained approach that addresses Iran's full range of threats, including its nuclear capabilities, ballistic missiles, drones, military capabilities, and affiliated proxies and terrorist groups, while ending threats to freedom of navigation, as well as economic warfare and piracy in the Strait of Hormuz. The ministry expressed hope for achieving sustainable peace for all countries in the region.

    The UAE reaffirmed that it is not a party to this war and had undertaken intensive diplomatic efforts to prevent its outbreak, including through bilateral channels and initiatives within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

    Furthermore, the UAE underscored that it has firmly safeguarded its sovereignty, security, and national achievements, and stressed the need for Iran's full compliance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), adopted on March 11, 2026, which condemned the Iranian attacks and demanded their immediate cessation.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Ceasefire United Arab Emirates
    BƏƏ ABŞ və İran arasında atəşkəs şərtlərinə əlavə aydınlıq gətirilməsini istəyir
    ОАЭ рассчитывает на разъяснения условий прекращения огня между США и Ираном

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