The remarks made (in video footage circulated in media) by Luis Moreno Ocampo, a former prosecutor of the UN International Court of Justice who operates with the support and guidance of the Armenian lobby, are not ordinary political statements. He openly speaks about how mechanisms of political influence work, which international organizations he can directly interfere in, and even which countries" internal affairs he can meddle in.

Alimammad Nuriyev, president of the Constitution Research Foundation, made the remarks in a statement to Report.

He noted that Luis Ocampo speaks not about law, but about political pressure, and that this is not the approach of a lawyer.

"In Ocampo's remarks, law is not the goal; it is a tool in his hands, and he is abusing it. If Ocampo's remarks are accepted as normal under international law and he is not punished, he could later approach any country using the same scenario. This is one of the most dangerous points," he said.

Nuriyev stressed that Ocampo reveals his intention regarding a change of power inside Armenia.

"These claims, which directly seek interference in another state's internal affairs, are among the grossest violations in the system of international relations. Overall, the claims in the video footage serve no purpose other than to further undermine the already fragile balance in the region," he said.

He said that, in the Ocampo case, the involvement of Josep Borrell, former EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, makes the responsibility even heavier.

"Because this is not an ordinary figure. He is a person who once held a very senior and decisive position. Thus, his previous activities directed against Azerbaijan may also show that the claims are well-founded," he said.

According to Nuriyev, Ocampo's remarks make it clear that this is a coordinated campaign and reveal the existence of a major corruption network.

"It is roughly known who stands behind people who held senior positions and some figures who once occupied high offices. The Armenian lobby's interference in political issues and the activities of figures such as Luis Ocampo and Josep Borrell must be investigated in depth. Because all of this is not only about Azerbaijan, Armenia or the South Caucasus. The main question now is this: will international law work, will the actions and claims of the named individuals be assessed as corruption cases and punished, or will it become a tool in the hands of separate individuals?"

Nuriyev also added that Ocampo's claims are openly a call and intention for war and for bringing the situation in the region to a state of controlled tension. He believes that Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies should immediately open a criminal case against Ocampo.

"It is essential to put him on Interpol's wanted list and ensure that the person trying to create the ideological basis for causing further wars is punished," he said.

Minval Politika has shared video footage that proves Luis Ocampo's involvement in political corruption.