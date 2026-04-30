The alleged causes behind the attacks by former Prosecutor of the UN International Court Luis Ocampo on Azerbaijan in the context of human rights issues and alleged violations of the rights of Armenians who lived in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan have been uncovered, Report informs.

Video recordings obtained by Minval Politika suggest that Ocampo, his son Tomás, former High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell allegedly, with financial support from the Armenian diaspora in the US and Europe, created business interests for themselves and obtained mechanisms of influence over EU structures.

The transcript of the dialogue:

Luis Moreno Ocampo: "If I have a company doing these things, we can do it at cost, because right now I have a very clever guy on staff who used to be a member of the European Parliament. He was a legal advisor..."

Interlocutor: Borrell?

Luis Moreno Ocampo: Yes, Josep Borrell. That very Borrell. So, this guy is now working for me in the European Parliament. From there, I can speak, I can raise questions, direct them, and apply pressure on Commissioner von der Leyen to adjust European policy.

…Another issue has arisen-one I wasn't aware of before. It's entirely new: a lawsuit has been filed with the European Court of Justice to compel the Commission to annul the agreement with Azerbaijan. The reason is that the agreement contains a clause requiring Azerbaijan to respect human rights, and this condition is allegedly not being met.

Thus, I am opening up a new field of activity for myself. Why is this important now? Because the European Union is more important now, Donald Trump is already, in a sense, lifting restrictions. We are moving along a path that has already been laid out. We are increasing the pressure, and I will do this together with the Armenian lobby in the United States. Thus, we are moving in a more realistic, feasible direction. I don't need to tear down a wall-the door is already open; we are simply opening it.

Tomas Moreno Ocampo (son):​ Our task was to coordinate people's efforts so that we could keep everyone informed, saying, "Look, look at what's happening." To help them understand what's going on. For example, there was a meeting today. Today, there was a meeting with activists, businesspeople, people who are working on this, people who are working on the situation with the Armenians in general, right? With the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. One of them, a young woman, is leading a social media campaign because right now there's massive chaos in Armenia. Deep chaos with internal disputes over the elections. That's why we need to get Pashinyan, the prime minister, removed from power.

Interlocutor: The president?

Tomas Moreno Ocampo: We must remove him from office.

As follows from the presented materials, the true motives behind the pressure and harsh rhetoric on the part of the aforementioned individuals toward Azerbaijan may be interpreted not through the lens of an exclusively human rights agenda, but rather as a possible pursuit of influence and material gain through the use of their positions and established connections.

Under this interpretation, such actions are viewed as a potential attempt to exert influence on interstate relations, as well as on the decisions and positions of the European Union, its institutions, and other international structures.