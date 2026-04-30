Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Ilham Aliyev: Pleased to see women's team among medalists of European Wrestling Championships

    Individual sports
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 14:43
    Ilham Aliyev: Pleased to see women's team among medalists of European Wrestling Championships

    President Ilham Aliyev stated that he is pleased that women are among the medalists of the European Wrestling Championships, Report informs.

    President Ilham Aliyev made the statement at a meeting with the wrestlers who won the European Championships in team standings and their coaches.

    "As for the women's team, I am also pleased to see them among the medalists. This demonstrates that the younger generation of girls is showing strong interest in wrestling. I am confident that gold medals will also come for the women in the future; I have no doubt about it. There could have been even more medals-some were unfortunate, and perhaps there were mistakes-but it is important that all disciplines-freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women's wrestling-are developing in Azerbaijan.

    I am also pleased to see such a positive atmosphere and strong team spirit within the national squad, where everyone celebrates each other's victories like one family. This is extremely valuable," he added.

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