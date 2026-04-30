President Ilham Aliyev stated that he is pleased that women are among the medalists of the European Wrestling Championships, Report informs.

President Ilham Aliyev made the statement at a meeting with the wrestlers who won the European Championships in team standings and their coaches.

"As for the women's team, I am also pleased to see them among the medalists. This demonstrates that the younger generation of girls is showing strong interest in wrestling. I am confident that gold medals will also come for the women in the future; I have no doubt about it. There could have been even more medals-some were unfortunate, and perhaps there were mistakes-but it is important that all disciplines-freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women's wrestling-are developing in Azerbaijan.

I am also pleased to see such a positive atmosphere and strong team spirit within the national squad, where everyone celebrates each other's victories like one family. This is extremely valuable," he added.