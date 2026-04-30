The WUF13 Festival has kicked off in Azerbaijan's Guba, Report informs.

The festival is being held to inform the country's public about the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will take place in Baku in May.

In the first half of the day, an information session dedicated to WUF13 was held at the Guba branch of the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University (ASPU).

The event was attended by university faculty and students, pupils from schools and lyceums in the city of Guba, as well as guests from Uzbekistan who came at the invitation of ASPU.

Presentations were delivered by Anar Mammadov, head of the socio-political and humanitarian affairs sector of the Guba District Executive Authority, and Emin Huseynzada, communications manager of the Azerbaijan Operations Company for WUF13, who provided detailed information about the forum. The speeches highlighted the significance of WUF13 for the country and the main topics to be discussed within its framework.

Emin Huseynzada noted that the 13th session of the World Urban Forum is open to everyone and invited participants to register and join the event.

He announced that the WUF13 Festival consists of two parts. In the evening, the event will continue with outdoor programs.

As part of the evening events, the topics of sustainable urban development, inclusive urban environments, innovative urban solutions, and cities of the future will be presented through interactive formats, educational games, presentations, and public discussions. Participants will be provided with detailed information about the main theme and concept of WUF13.

WUF13 will be held on May 17-22 in Baku. The forum is being organized in close cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and is aimed at exchanging international experience in the field of sustainable urban planning, smart cities, and innovative urban solutions.