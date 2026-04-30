Peter Tase: Ocampo long been 'embodiment of corruption'

A video recording featuring former International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo, which has surfaced in the media, indicates that he has become a tool of Armenian propaganda on the international stage, American political scientist and international relations expert Peter Tase told Report.

According to the expert, Ocampo was "the embodiment of corruption" even during his time at the ICC (2003-2012).

Tase added that for many years, Ocampo, at the behest of the Armenian lobby, waged a campaign of slander and disinformation against Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people.

"Ocampo's ugly statements against Baku have repeatedly distorted the historic reality inside the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, as he has been a propaganda lever of the Armenian diaspora and represents Armenian hegemonic revanchism in the political space of Western Europe and Latin America. There is no doubt that Luis Moreno Ocampo is under the heavy influence of Armenian diaspora groups and is a propaganda tool of the very same Armenian officials who have committed war crimes and orchestrated the Khojaly Genocide against the innocent civilians of Azerbaijan," he noted.

Minval Politika previously published video footage indicating Ocampo and his son's involvement in political corruption.