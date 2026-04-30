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    "TurAz Qartalı-2026" joint tactical flight exercise continues

    Military
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 19:09
    TurAz Qartalı-2026 joint tactical flight exercise continues

    "TurAz Qartalı-2026" joint tactical flight exercise, held within the military cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye, continues, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    In accordance with the exercise plan, tasks on interoperability are fulfilled across various episodes. A Sikorsky S-70 helicopter belonging to the Turkish Air Forces carried out electronic warfare (EW) measures, neutralizing the ground-based electronic assets of an imaginary enemy. At the same time, a Mi-17 helicopter of the Azerbaijani Air Forces successfully carried out tasks involving the detection and destruction of simulated targets.

    The main objectives of the exercise are to ensure interoperability between the Air Forces of the fraternal countries, enhance the professionalism of military personnel, and expand mutual experience exchange.

    TurAz Qartalı-2026 joint tactical flight exercise continues
    TurAz Qartalı-2026 joint tactical flight exercise continues
    TurAz Qartalı-2026 joint tactical flight exercise continues
    TurAz Qartalı-2026 joint tactical flight exercise continues
    TurAz Qartalı-2026 joint tactical flight exercise continues
    TurAz Qartalı-2026 joint tactical flight exercise continues

    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry (MoD) Military exercises
    Photo
    Video
    "TurAz Qartalı - 2026" birgə taktiki-uçuş təlimi davam edir
    Photo
    Video
    Продолжаются тактико-летные учения Турции и Азербайджана "TurAz Qartalı - 2026"

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