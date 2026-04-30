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    Footage shows that Ocampo moved to open political manipulation - opinion

    Foreign policy
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 19:24
    Footage shows that Ocampo moved to open political manipulation - opinion

    MP Azer Karimli, a member of the Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations, has said that Luis Ocampo's latest statements and circulated video materials show that his activities have moved beyond the legal framework and into open political manipulation.

    He made the remarks in a statement to Report.

    Karimli noted that the fact that a person who had long worked within the International Court of Justice system was now interfering so openly in geopolitical processes and presenting this under the guise of "law" was not accidental and raised serious questions.

    "When looking at the essence of the views expressed in Ocampo's circulated video, it is clear that they contain calls aimed at specific political goals, disrupting the peace process in the region, damaging cooperation between the European Commission and Azerbaijan, and undermining political stability inside Armenia. This points to the approach of a political strategist and fraudster," he said.

    The MP believes that the most worrying issue is the possible motivation behind the illegal political activity.

    "Ocampo's name has previously been mentioned in various scandals, including processes that raised questions about ethics and financial transparency. In this regard, the picture created by his current activity shows that the possibility of links with certain interest groups and political obligations arising from those links is quite real," he said.

    In his view, given the influence of Armenian lobby networks in Western institutions, the fact that Ocampo's rhetoric overlaps with this line does not appear accidental either.

    According to Karimli, another noteworthy point is that the names of figures such as former EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell are being mentioned in this context. The MP said this raises serious questions about the neutrality and objectivity of European institutions.

    "In this case, the issue is no longer the position of individual persons, but damage to institutional reputation. Ocampo's activities should, without exception, be assessed more in the context of political corruption and instruments of influence than legal evaluation. Interests, orders and obligations stand behind the aggressive rhetoric displayed against Azerbaijan by him and Borrell, whom he presents as his accomplice," he said.

    Minval Politika has shared video footage that it says proves Luis Ocampo's involvement in political corruption.

    Yayılan videomateriallar Okamponun açıq siyasi manipulyasiyaya keçdiyini göstərir - RƏY
    Азер Керимли: За агрессивной риторикой Окампо стоят интересы, заказы и обязательства

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