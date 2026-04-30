Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijani-origin athlete wins Muay Thai competition

    Individual sports
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 22:58
    Azerbaijani-origin athlete wins Muay Thai competition

    Elvin Kazimov has won first place in Muay Thai, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora's post on X.

    According to the post, Kazimov, a trainee of the Caucasus Arena Sports Association operating in Georgia, successfully competed in the Thailand Arena Stadium League, which is considered one of the professional leagues.

    The committee added that Kazimov, who is of Azerbaijani origin, took first place in Muay Thai.

    Azerbaijani athletes
    Elvin Kazımov Tailandda muaytay yarışında birinci yerə çıxıb
    Эльвин Кязымов стал победителем международного турнира по муай-тай в Таиланде

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