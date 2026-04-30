Iran misses FIFA congress but 'will play' at World Cup

Iran was the only country not represented as FIFA met on Thursday for its annual congress in Canada, Report informs via BBC.

But Gianni Infantino, president of world football's governing body, reiterated again that the country "will be participating" in this summer's World Cup, to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

There has been uncertainty over Iran's participation in the tournament because of the war with the US and Israel.

But Infantino added: "Of course, Iran will play in the United States of America. The reason for that is simple, because we have to unite. We have to bring people together."

Iranian football federation officials, including its president Mehdi Taj, had been due to attend the FIFA congress in Vancouver, but the nation was the only one from 211 not present.

The Iranian news agency Tasnim had earlier reported the delegation turned back at border control, citing their treatment by Canadian immigration authorities.

Canada's foreign affairs minister, Anita Anand, said her understanding is that there was a "revocation" of the permission to enter the country.

Taj is said to have ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which is designated as a terrorist organisation in Canada.

Mark Carney, the Canadian prime minister, said IRGC members are "prohibited from coming" when asked about the issue earlier on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters he said he was unable to comment on the specifics of individual cases under the country's privacy laws, but noted the IRGC has been listed as a terrorist organisation in Canada for several years.

The World Cup begins on June 11 with Iran due to face New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles on June 15 and 21 respectively, and then Egypt in Seattle on June 26.