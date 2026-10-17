IMF members call for more support amid war shocks, 'advanced intelligence' risks

International ‌Monetary Fund member countries called for increasing support to countries that are facing short-term financing challenges caused by negative spillovers from wars and high energy prices, and said economic risks remain tilted to ​the downside, Report informs via Reuters.

And while there has been a boost to investment and trade from "advanced ​intelligence technologies", they also carried risks, the chair of the International ⁠Monetary and Financial Committee said in a statement after a meeting in Bangkok.

"Escalating conflicts ​and trade tensions could further disrupt critical trade routes, exacerbate commodity price pressures, including in ​refined energy products, and worsen energy and food security," said the statement issued by Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, the chair of the IMFC.