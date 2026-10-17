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    IMF members call for more support amid war shocks, 'advanced intelligence' risks

    Other countries
    • 17 October, 2026
    • 15:18
    IMF members call for more support amid war shocks, 'advanced intelligence' risks

    International ‌Monetary Fund member countries called for increasing support to countries that are facing short-term financing challenges caused by negative spillovers from wars and high energy prices, and said economic risks remain tilted to ​the downside, Report informs via Reuters.

    And while there has been a boost to investment and trade from "advanced ​intelligence technologies", they also carried risks, the chair of the International ⁠Monetary and Financial Committee said in a statement after a meeting in Bangkok.

    "Escalating conflicts ​and trade tensions could further disrupt critical trade routes, exacerbate commodity price pressures, including in ​refined energy products, and worsen energy and food security," said the statement issued by Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, the chair of the IMFC.

    International Monetary Fund (IMF) Economic crises
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    МВФ предупредил о рисках для мировой экономики на фоне конфликтов и роста цен на энергоресурсы
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