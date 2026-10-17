IMF members call for more support amid war shocks, 'advanced intelligence' risks
- 17 October, 2026
- 15:18
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International Monetary Fund member countries called for increasing support to countries that are facing short-term financing challenges caused by negative spillovers from wars and high energy prices, and said economic risks remain tilted to the downside, Report informs via Reuters.
And while there has been a boost to investment and trade from "advanced intelligence technologies", they also carried risks, the chair of the International Monetary and Financial Committee said in a statement after a meeting in Bangkok.
"Escalating conflicts and trade tensions could further disrupt critical trade routes, exacerbate commodity price pressures, including in refined energy products, and worsen energy and food security," said the statement issued by Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, the chair of the IMFC.