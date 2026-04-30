WUF13 Media Kit released for media representatives
Infrastructure
- 30 April, 2026
- 22:48
A "WUF13 Media Kit" has been prepared for media representatives covering the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum, Report informs.
The document includes essential information on the event program and key sessions, as well as practical guidance to ensure smooth participation in WUF13.
The media kit is also intended to support the preparation of accurate and reliable content about the forum.
The document is available on the official WUF13 website.
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