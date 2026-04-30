Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    WUF13 Media Kit released for media representatives

    Infrastructure
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 22:48
    WUF13 Media Kit released for media representatives

    A "WUF13 Media Kit" has been prepared for media representatives covering the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum, Report informs.

    The document includes essential information on the event program and key sessions, as well as practical guidance to ensure smooth participation in WUF13.

    The media kit is also intended to support the preparation of accurate and reliable content about the forum.

    The document is available on the official WUF13 website.

    World Urban Forum (WUF13)
    Media nümayəndələri üçün "WUF13 Media Kit" hazırlanıb
    Операционная компания WUF13 представила медиа-кит для журналистов

    Latest News

    22:10

    Trump says 'Iran wants to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it'

    Other countries
    22:01

    Ganjaliyev: All people from Ocampo's entourage are part of corrupt system

    Foreign policy
    21:45

    Azerbaijani NGOs send open letter to European leaders participating in 8th European Political Community Summit and EU-Armenia Summit

    Foreign policy
    21:30

    Trump expands US sanctions on Cuban government

    Other countries
    21:11

    Trump says 25% tariff on EU cars, trucks imports to kick in next week

    Other countries
    20:53

    AIR Center: Released video recordings reveal Ocampo's plan to remove Pashinyan from power

    Foreign policy
    20:35
    Photo

    Rafiyev: Baku ready to facilitate inclusion of cultural heritage of SIDS countries on UNESCO list

    Foreign policy
    20:14
    Photo

    Reps of diplomatic corps visit Shusha Fortress in Azerbaijan

    Karabakh
    19:55

    Elnara Akimova: Azerbaijani Parliament's decision to suspend cooperation with European Parliament - not emotional step

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed