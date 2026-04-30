Some 287 nominated for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, Trump likely among them

Some 287 candidates will be considered for ​the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, the secretary of the Norwegian Nobel Committee said on Thursday, with US President Donald Trump ‌likely to be among the nominees, Report informs via Reuters.

Of this year's nominations, 208 are individuals and 79 are organisations, said Kristian Berg Harpviken, adding that there were many new nominees compared to last year.

"Since I am new in the job, one of the things that has to some extent surprised me is how much renewal there is from ​year to year on the list," Harpviken said in an interview. He has held the position since January 2025.

Despite the number ​of conflicts rising worldwide and international cooperation under pressure, the award remains relevant, he added.

"The Peace Prize is even ⁠more important in a period like the one we're living in," he said. "There is as much good work, if not more, than ever."

The leaders of Cambodia, Israel and Pakistan have said they nominated Trump for this year's prize. Their nominations, if made, would have been ​done in spring and summer 2025, and they are therefore valid given the deadline was January 31.

There is no way of verifying they have done as they have said as nominations remain secret for 50 years and Harpviken declined to say on Thursday whether Trump had been nominated.

A nomination is not an endorsement by the ​award body.

In addition to committee members, thousands of people worldwide can propose names: members of governments and parliaments; current heads of state; university ​professors of history, social sciences, law and philosophy; and former Nobel Peace Prize laureates, among others.

Many names appear on betting sites giving odds on this year's possible ‌laureates, ⁠from Russia's Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, to Pope Leo and Sudan's Emergency Response Rooms, a volunteer aid group, among others.

Among possible ​nominees for this ⁠year's prize are Lisa Murkowski, the US senator for Alaska, and Aaja Chemnitz, a member of the Danish parliament elected from Greenland, according to the Norwegian lawmaker who nominated them both. "Together they have worked relentlessly to build trust and to secure a peaceful development of the Arctic region over many years," ⁠said the ​lawmaker, Lars Haltbrekken.

Greenland has been in particular focus this year due to Trump's relentless ​push to acquire the island from NATO ally Denmark.

This year's Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on October 9, while the ceremony will take place on December 10.

Last year's laureate ​was Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado.