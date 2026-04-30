Hikmat Hajiyev meets Saudi ambassador to Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 30 April, 2026
- 22:13
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has met with Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili.
Report informs that the Saudi Embassy in Azerbaijan shared the information on its X social media account.
"Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili met with Hikmat Hajiyev, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan," the post said, adding that the sides discussed topics of mutual interest during the conversation.
Latest News
22:10
Trump says 'Iran wants to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it'Other countries
22:01
Ganjaliyev: All people from Ocampo's entourage are part of corrupt systemForeign policy
21:45
Azerbaijani NGOs send open letter to European leaders participating in 8th European Political Community Summit and EU-Armenia SummitForeign policy
21:30
Trump expands US sanctions on Cuban governmentOther countries
21:11
Trump says 25% tariff on EU cars, trucks imports to kick in next weekOther countries
20:53
AIR Center: Released video recordings reveal Ocampo's plan to remove Pashinyan from powerForeign policy
20:35
Photo
Rafiyev: Baku ready to facilitate inclusion of cultural heritage of SIDS countries on UNESCO listForeign policy
20:14
Photo
Reps of diplomatic corps visit Shusha Fortress in AzerbaijanKarabakh
19:55