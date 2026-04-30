Hikmat Hajiyev meets Saudi ambassador to Azerbaijan

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has met with Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili.

Report informs that the Saudi Embassy in Azerbaijan shared the information on its X social media account.

"Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili met with Hikmat Hajiyev, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan," the post said, adding that the sides discussed topics of mutual interest during the conversation.