Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Hikmat Hajiyev meets Saudi ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 22:13
    Hikmat Hajiyev meets Saudi ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has met with Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili.

    Report informs that the Saudi Embassy in Azerbaijan shared the information on its X social media account.

    "Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili met with Hikmat Hajiyev, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan," the post said, adding that the sides discussed topics of mutual interest during the conversation.

    Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili Hikmat Hajiyev Saudi Arabia
    Hikmət Hacıyev Səudiyyə Ərəbistanının Azərbaycandakı səfiri ilə görüşüb
    Хикмет Гаджиев обсудил с послом Саудовской Аравии в Баку ряд вопросов

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