Fire aboard Navy destroyer USS Higgins, officials say

A major fire broke out earlier this week on the USS Higgins, a guided-missile destroyer and a mainstay of the Navy's forward presence in Asia, according to US officials., Report informs via CBS News.

The fire knocked out electricity and propulsion on the destroyer, one of the officials told CBS News, speaking under condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly.

No injuries to US service members had been reported as of Wednesday.

Details of how the fire started and the exact location of the Higgins in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) were not readily available.

Details regarding what sections of the ship were damaged and how long it will take to repair were also not available.

The Higgins was ported in Singapore as of February, according to AIS Marine vessel data.

Earlier this month, a small fire broke out on the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, injuring eight US Navy sailors, the US Naval Institute reported. Separately, a fire broke out in the laundry spaces aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, injuring two sailors.