Luis Ocampo has always been executor of campaigns against Azerbaijan - opinion

Azerbaijani MP Parvana Valiyeva says that Luis Ocampo has always been one of the main executors of campaigns against Azerbaijan financed by the Armenian lobby and has carried out its orders.

She made the remarks in a statement to Report.

The MP noted that Ocampo's statement during the conversation in the video that "Josep Borrell is a member of my team" did not come as a surprise, because this group has continuously worked with parliamentarians in Western countries in a coordinated manner.

"This once again shows the level of corruption among European Union officials, as well as within the EU leadership," she said, adding that the European Parliament has repeatedly issued biased statements against Azerbaijan, adopted groundless resolutions and called for sanctions.

According to Valiyeva, information warfare and hybrid threats are increasing at a time when new realities have emerged in the South Caucasus and intensive work is underway toward peace.

"During COP29, Ocampo, together with ANCA and the Armenian diaspora, conducted anti-Azerbaijan smear campaigns on social media. Members of the campaign shared similar posts in a coordinated manner on the same day and at the same hours. They even sent directives to the private inboxes of social media users who liked those posts, telling them what posts they should share next," she said.

The MP said Azerbaijan exposed the campaigns.

"People like this are interested only in personal gain. They are not interested in issues such as peace, stability or people's security. Their goal is to prevent peace in the region, block stability and incite revanchists to war. It should be taken into account that people like Ocampo, whose political careers ended long ago, are now interested only in making money by any means possible.

"Azerbaijan is committed to the peace agenda, and such external pressure will not be able to play any role in the process," she said.

Minval Politika has shared video footage that it says proves Luis Ocampo's involvement in political corruption.