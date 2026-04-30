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    Ukrainian expert accuses Ocampo of political corruption

    Foreign policy
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 21:31
    Ukrainian expert accuses Ocampo of political corruption

    Luis Ocampo is openly trading on his former status as a prosecutor of the UN International Court of Justice, Ihor Chalenko, head of Ukraine's Center for Analysis and Strategies, told Report's Eastern Europe bureau.

    He said the facts contained in the video footage that emerged about Ocampo vividly illustrate classic political corruption.

    "A former high-ranking international official is turning the issue of ‘human rights" in Azerbaijan into a family business. Threats through European courts, pressure on von der Leyen through his people in the European Parliament, coordination with the Armenian lobby in the US and even plans for a change of power in Armenia - all of this is for a ‘favorable price" and the preservation of influence. Moreover, this is no longer only about pressure on Azerbaijan, but also about direct interference in Armenia's domestic politics with the aim of ‘removing Pashinyan,"" he said.

    Chalenko stressed that this was a unique scheme that perfectly fits hybrid games aimed at destabilizing the region.

    "There is no independence, no morality - this is simply a business model built on maintaining tension around the South Caucasus," he said.

    Minval Politika has shared video footage that proves Luis Ocampo's involvement in political corruption.

    Luis Moreno Ocampo Ukraine
    Ukraynanın beyin mərkəzinin rəhbəri: Okampo keçmiş statusu ilə alver edir
    Игорь Чаленко: Окампо торгует своим статусом экс-прокурора Международного суда ООН

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