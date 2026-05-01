3rd International Carpet Festival kicks off in Baku

Today, the 3rd International Carpet Festival kicked off in Baku, Report informs.

The event will continue until May 3.

Emin Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerkhalcha OJSC, told journalists that guests from 19 countries have come to the festival.

According to him, a forum will also be held within the framework of the festival: "The purpose of the forum is to emphasize, together with both local and foreign guests, pavilion participants, and speakers, that carpet weaving is not just meant to cover the floor, but that it should live on as an ancient art form. The festival, in turn, is held with the aim of adapting the carpet to the 21st century both as a cultural heritage and from an economic standpoint."

Mammadov added that Azerkhalcha has 11 workshops: "Nearly 500 weavers work in those enterprises. 85% of them are women living in rural areas. In this regard, we are a unique organization. Our employees both preserve and keep alive our cultural heritage."