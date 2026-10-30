Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (30.10.2026)
Finance
- 30 October, 2026
- 10:06
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|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
116.09
|
2.07
|
55.24
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
103.17
|
1.84
|
45.75
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,016.50
|
-31.20
|
-324.60
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
52,342.56
|
-132.54
|
4,279.27
|
S&P 500
|
7,720.39
|
-23.59
|
874.89
|
Nasdaq
|
26,184.72
|
-365.13
|
2,942.73
|
Nikkei
|
64,659.47
|
399.75
|
14,319.99
|
Dax
|
26,039.68
|
335.66
|
1,549.27
|
FTSE 100
|
10,722.07
|
27.57
|
790.69
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,970.00
|
83.04
|
-179.50
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,651.43
|
-26.56
|
-317.41
|
Bist 100
|
11,165.44
|
0.00
|
-96.08
|
RTS
|
974.73
|
-8.10
|
-139.40
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1184
|
0.0042
|
-0.0561
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3385
|
0.0066
|
-0.0088
|
JPY/USD
|
157.6500
|
-0.1600
|
1.2000
|
RUB/USD
|
81.2500
|
0.7500
|
2.5000
|
TRY/USD
|
49.9471
|
0.1122
|
6.9909
|
CNY/USD
|
6.6591
|
-0.0034
|
-0.3299
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (30.10.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (30.10.2026)
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