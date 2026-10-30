Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (30.10.2026)

    Finance
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 10:06
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (30.10.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    116.09

    2.07

    55.24

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    103.17

    1.84

    45.75

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,016.50

    -31.20

    -324.60

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    52,342.56

    -132.54

    4,279.27

    S&P 500

    7,720.39

    -23.59

    874.89

    Nasdaq

    26,184.72

    -365.13

    2,942.73

    Nikkei

    64,659.47

    399.75

    14,319.99

    Dax

    26,039.68

    335.66

    1,549.27

    FTSE 100

    10,722.07

    27.57

    790.69

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,970.00

    83.04

    -179.50

    Shanghai Composite

    3,651.43

    -26.56

    -317.41

    Bist 100

    11,165.44

    0.00

    -96.08

    RTS

    974.73

    -8.10

    -139.40

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1184

    0.0042

    -0.0561

    USD/GBP

    1.3385

    0.0066

    -0.0088

    JPY/USD

    157.6500

    -0.1600

    1.2000

    RUB/USD

    81.2500

    0.7500

    2.5000

    TRY/USD

    49.9471

    0.1122

    6.9909

    CNY/USD

    6.6591

    -0.0034

    -0.3299
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (30.10.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (30.10.2026)
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