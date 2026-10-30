Brent grows 2.53%
Energy
- 30 October, 2026
- 09:51
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Global oil prices are rising by 2.5% to $113 per barrel, Report informs citing trading data.
The price of January futures for Brent crude rose by 2.53% compared to the previous close to $113.6 per barrel, while December futures for WTI increased by 2.88% to $104.94.
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