Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Brent grows 2.53%

    Energy
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 09:51
    Brent grows 2.53%

    Global oil prices are rising by 2.5% to $113 per barrel, Report informs citing trading data.

    The price of January futures for Brent crude rose by 2.53% compared to the previous close to $113.6 per barrel, while December futures for WTI increased by 2.88% to $104.94.

    Oil prices Brent crude WTI crude
    Цена на нефть марки Brent выросла на 2,53%
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