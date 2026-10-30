WSJ: CENTCOM chief briefs Trump on Iran military options

The top US military commander in the Middle East briefed President Donald Trump on Thursday at the White House about potential military operations against Iran, The Wall Street Journal noted, citing US officials and others with direct knowledge of the meeting, Report informs.

Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command, was joined by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, according to the Journal. Other Cabinet members attended the meeting, which also covered additional topics.

The briefing followed a Wednesday meeting at the White House between the military officers and Vice President JD Vance, one person told the Journal.

The meeting came as the administration weighs renewed major combat operations against Iran, potentially after Tuesday's midterm elections. Trump administration officials have told Arab Gulf states to prepare for a short, intense military campaign after the elections, according to the Journal.

"We may do another little Epic Fury," Trump said during an October 23 midterm rally in Florida. "Or they'll agree. If they are smart, they will just say let's get down to business. I doubt they will do that. We did a number on them."