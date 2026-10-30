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    Azeri Light crude sells for $122.28 per barrel

    Energy
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 09:43
    Azeri Light crude sells for $122.28 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude fell by $3.14, or 2.5%, to $122.28 per barrel on the global market, a source in the oil market told Report.

    Brent crude futures for December delivery settled at $114.82 per barrel.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, Azeri Light crude on a Free on Board (FOB) basis dropped by $2.74, or 2.38%, to $112.38 per barrel.

    Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

    Azeri Light recorded its lowest price of $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, and its highest price of $149.66 in July 2008.

    Azeri Light is produced under the development agreement for the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields, in which the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 35.3% stake.

    Oil prices Azerbaijani oil Azeri Light crude Brent crude
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 122 dollara düşüb
    Цена азербайджанской нефти снизилась до $122 за баррель
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