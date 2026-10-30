China plans flight test of reusable spacecraft in 2027

Chinese commercial space company CAS Space plans to launch its first reusable spacecraft, Lihong 2, in the first quarter of 2027, Report informs, citing China Daily.

Wang Yingcheng, executive vice president of CAS Space Frontier Labs, said design work was complete and prototype ground tests were progressing smoothly. Wind tunnel and propellant retention tests have been completed, while engine hot-fire and captive carry tests are underway.

The debut flight will test the spacecraft"s ability to return from an altitude of about 100 kilometers and land safely. It will also carry payloads, including medicines and intelligent robots, for experiments and tests.

Developed independently by CAS Space, which was incubated by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Lihong 2 consists of a booster rocket and a payload module. It is designed to carry at least three metric tons of payload or up to seven passengers.

Its booster uses three liquid oxygen–kerosene engines and is capable of vertical landing. The spacecraft will serve as a platform for testing rocket recovery and reuse technologies and conducting microgravity experiments. Findings will support development of the reusable version of the company"s Kinetica 2 rocket.

CAS Space is also developing Lihong 3 for long-duration orbital experiments and space-based manufacturing. Designed to provide a microgravity environment for at least 300 kilograms of payload for up to one year, it is scheduled for its debut flight and in-orbit verification in 2028.