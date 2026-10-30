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    Binance estimates losses at $6.3B following 'security incident'

    Finance
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 09:39
    Binance estimates losses at $6.3B following 'security incident'

    The cryptocurrency exchange Binance has estimated its "losses" following an earlier reported security breach at $6.3 billion, the management announced on X, Report informs.

    "The estimated total impact sits at around $6.3 billion. We have worked with blockchain partners to freeze affected assets, with [approximately] $3 billion frozen on-chain so far," the statement reads.

    "Binance's initial investigation suggests that the security incident may involve a compromised DevOps engineer's laptop, which allowed an attacker to gain access to a service container and submit unauthorized withdrawal transactions," according to the statement.

    Former CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance Changpeng Zhao earlier stated that the platform could have been hacked.

    Binance's current managing authorities noted that its specialists are aware of reports about a possible security issue and are conducting an active investigation.

    Binance Cryptocurrency
    "Binance": Təhlükəsizlik insidenti səbəbindən ümumi zərər təxminən 6,3 milyard dollar təşkil edir
    Binance: Из-за инцидента с безопасностью общий ущерб составляет около $6,3 млрд
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